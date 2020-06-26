Jharkhand extends lockdown till July 31

Image Source : FILE PHOTO FILE

Jharkhand government has extended lockdown in the state till July 31. Till Thursday, Jharkhand had a total of 2,261 cases of the coronavirus. So far, 1605 of the infected have been recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 644 and fatalities at 12. Four deaths were reported in Ranchi, two each in Bokaro and Hazaribag and one each in Giridih, Gumla, Koderma and Simdega.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren appealed to the Central government for distributing free ration to the people of the state for next six months in view of COVID-19 outbreak. Soren wrote the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in this regard.

On Thursday, the Jharkhand government had allowed e-commerce portals to sell essential and non-essential items, sporting activities in stadiums, arenas and sports complexes without spectators and walking, jogging and running exercises in open spaces.

