Killer brain stroke kills two amid extreme winter situation in UP: Symptoms, precautions, all you need to know

The entire north India is facing the brunt of severe cold wave as mercury continues to drop down. At the same time, deaths due to the extreme winters are also increasing in the region.

In a latest, between Tuesday and Wednesday, two people lost their lives after suffering a brain stroke, according to doctors at the King George's Medical University Trauma Centre in Lucknow.

In separate incidents, two patients — Ramkalli, age 70 years and Sanno, age 80 years — were admitted to King George's Medical University Trauma Centre in unconscious condition.

The patients were admitted to the Neology emergency department but both of them lost battle with life while they were being treated. Doctors say that the deaths happened due to brain strokes.

Why brain strokes in winters, explain doctors

KJMU's Neology department head Professor RK Garg has said that in extreme winters brain nerves get contracted causing the blood flow to stop that increases the blood pressure. Such situations can further cause nerves to blast causing brain strokes.

At KGMU alone, several cases of brain strokes have been reported in the past few days.

Symptoms of brain stroke

Mouth pain making it difficult to speak, speech issues

Sudden problem in hand or leg movement

Breathing issues

Take these precautions, avoid brain strokes

Avoid smoking

Blood pressure patients must consider less salty food

Exercise is a must

Get blood pressure and diabetes regularly checked

Golden period of three hours after stroke

According to doctors, the first three hours after a brain stroke are considered as golden period during which the patient should be immediately admitted to a hospital.

Meanwhile, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), severe cold accompanied by fog is expected in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan on Thursday (today). The weather office said thundershowers are expected at some places in the plains and low hills of Himachal Pradesh.

On Wednesday, Narnaul was the coldest recorded place in Haryana at 3.2 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Sikar was the coldest in Rajasthan at 2.5 degrees Celsius and Keylong recorded the lowest in Himachal Pradesh at minus 12.4 degrees Celsius.

Also, Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' - the 40-day harshest period of the winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum temperature drops considerably.

In Delhi, moderate to dense fog was witnessed in the morning and the maximum temperature settled at 12.7 degrees Celsius, nine notches below normal.

The weatherman said a cold wave is likely to hit the city as the mercury is expected to drop to 4 degrees Celsius over the weekend. Since December 16, the national capital has registered nine cold days, equal to that recorded in 2003.

