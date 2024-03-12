What numbers in Haryana Assembly look like after BJP-JJP split

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana political crisis: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday (March 12) and his cabinet ministers submitted their resignations to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya hours after the BJP alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) broke. The development came amid speculation of cracks emerging in the state's ruling BJP and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) coalition over seat sharing ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. According to reports, the BJP leadership is likely to go for some major changes in the Haryana government. Additionally, there are reports that Nayab Singh Saini, a non-Jat, could be his replacement. If sources are to be believed Manohar Lal Khattar may contest from Karnal.

Here's how numbers stack up in Haryana Assembly

The Haryana Assembly has a total of 90 members and the majority political party needs 46 to form government in the state.

NDA

BJP: 41

Independents: 06

HLP (Gopal Kanda): 01

Total: 48

Opposition after BJP-JJP split:

Congress: 30

JJP: 10

INLD: 01

Independent: 01

Total: 42

Also Read: Manohar Lal Khattar resigns as Haryana CM amid political turmoil, Nayab Singh Saini likely to replace him

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: BJP's legislative party meeting shortly, decision on next CM likely by evening