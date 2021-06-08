Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mock drill row: Agra's Paras hospital to be sealed after 22 deaths due to shortage of oxygen

Agra's Paras hospital will be sealed following the reported death of 22 patients due to a shortage of oxygen. The matter highlighting the hospital's lapse came to light after a video to this effect surfaced.

The purported video shows a doctor wherein he is heard admitting that 22 people died after he shut oxygen for 5 minutes during a mock drill.

The process of sealing will begin after shifting all 55 patients to another hospital. An FIR will also be registered against the hospital under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had demanded strict action against those responsible for the deaths.

"There is an acute shortage of oxygen and humanity in BJP rule. There should be strict action against those responsible for the heinous crime. My condolences are with the family members of the deceased in this hour of grief," the former Congress President wrote on Twitter.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also shared the doctor's video, and questioned who was responsible for the deaths of 22 patients.

READ MORE: Punjab govt shouldn't have sold COVID vaccines to private hospitals: Chidambaram

WATCH VIDEO

Latest India News