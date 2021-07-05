Monday, July 05, 2021
     
3 Delhi residents killed as their car rams into tractor in UP's Bareilly district

Three Delhi residents, including a woman, were killed when their car rammed into a tractor on the national highway in Meerganj police station area of this district on Sunday.

Bareilly Published on: July 05, 2021 8:45 IST
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL

Three Delhi residents, including a woman, were killed when their car rammed into a tractor on the national highway in Meerganj police station area of this district on Sunday.

Three Delhi residents, including a woman, were killed when their car rammed into a tractor on the national highway in Meerganj police station area of this district on Sunday, police said.

The victims were travelling to Shahjahanpur to attend a marriage function when their car hit the tractor moving ahead of them, Superintendent of Police (rural) Raj Kumar Agarwal said.

The deceased have been identified as Monu (40), his mother Basanta (65) and Ayush (21). Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police officer said. The injured have been admitted to district hospital, the police said.

