Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL PIC) Rajasthan accident: Six killed in car-truck collision in Jodhpur

At least six people died and several others suffered injuries in a collision between a truck and car in Rajasthan's Jodhpur late last night, news agency ANI reported.

Jodhpur DCP (East) Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav said that the incident took place in Dangiyawas area.

Latest India News