Telangana: TRS workers assault woman forest ranger with sticks

Image Source : ANI A grap from the video showing TRS leaders attacking the woman officer

A team of police and forest guards were attackedby Telangana Rashtra Samithi workers in Sirpur Kagaznagar block of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, during a tree plantation drive.

The video of the incident put up by news agency ANI shows a police team and forest guards being beaten with sticks.

#WATCH Telangana: A police team & forest guards were attacked allegedly by Telangana Rashtra Samithi workers in Sirpur Kagaznagar block of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, during a tree plantation drive. (29.06.2019) pic.twitter.com/pZ0H3Qg2Ud — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019

The TRS leaders and his followers, including farmers rained blows with sticks on Forest Range Officer (FRO) C. Anita standing on a tractor.

The incident, reportedly, took place when a team of forest officials tried to plant saplings on the land which was allegedly encroached upon by the TRS leaders.

The incident occurred in Sarsala village in Kagaznagar 'mandal' (block) when a group of Forest Department personnel reached there to make preparations for 'Haritaharam', a plantation programme of the state government.

When the Forest officials reached the village in a tractor to begin their work to level the ground, Zilla Parishad Vice Chairman K. Krishna Rao and his followers tried to stop them. Rao entered into an argument with the officials.

Even as Anita was explaining that they were following the instructions of the government, she was attacked with sticks.

The Forest Range Officer suffered bleeding injuries before other officers and police could intervened. She was admitted to a hospital.

Police said they wil identify and arrest the attackers.

Krishna Rao is the brother of local TRS MLA K. Konappa.

(With inputes from agencies)

ALSO READ | BJP Indore MLA Akash Vijayvargiya thrashes Indore civic body officer

ALSO READ | Indore BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya returns from jail to rousing welcome and celebratory firing