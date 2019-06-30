Sunday, June 30, 2019
     
  4. Indore BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya returns from jail to rousing welcome and celebratory firing | Watch

Indore BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya returns from jail to rousing welcome and celebratory firing | Watch

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya was arrested four days ago for assaulting a civic official in Madhya Pradesh. A video of him with a cricket bat in hand had gone viral online. Akash Vijayvargiya got bail and was released from jail on Sunday (June 30)

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 30, 2019 10:01 IST
Smoke from the gunshot can be seen in this picture

In a video that has emerged, supporters of BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya can be seen firing celebratory gunshots in the air after the news of his bail became public.The supporters can be seen dancing in front of BJP office in Indore. The celebratory firing took place on Saturday.

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, who was arrested four days ago for assaulting a civic official here in Madhya Pradesh with a cricket bat, was released from a local jail on Sunday morning.

He was released after his bail order from a court in Bhopal reached Indore.

The Bhopal-based court of additional sessions judge Suresh Singh on Saturday granted bail to the MLA, who is son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, in the case of assault and in an earlier case where he was accused of staging an illegal protest.

He was asked to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs 50,000 in the case of assault and of Rs 20,000 in the other case.

Akash Vijayvargiya (34), a first-time MLA who represents Indore-3 Assembly segment, was caught on TV cameras assaulting municipal officer Dhirendra Singh Bais with a cricket bat last Wednesday while opposing demolition of a dilapidated house.

A magistrate's court here had sent him in judicial custody till July 11 after his arrest, denying him bail. 

(With inputs from PTI)

