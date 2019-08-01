Massive protests hit Rampur as Samajwadi Party steps in Azam Khan's support, section 144 imposed

Samajwadi Party protests against Abdullah Azam's arrest in Rampur

Samajwadi Party on Thursday came out in support of its MP Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur. The development comes a day after Azam Khan's son was detained for obstruction police raids at Jauhar University. Gathering support, party chief Akhilesh Yadav has asked all party workers to reach Rampur to stand with Azam Khan and his son. Azam Khan had alleged the Yogi Aditynath government had launched a hunt against them.

Meanwhile, massive protests were witnessed in Rampur on Thursday, following which the authorities have placed traffic restrictions at all highways connecting Delhi and other parts of UP to Rampur.

The restrictions have been placed to avoid any undue situation that could arise in wake of the protests.

Earlier on Wednesday, Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam had held a candlelight protest against his detention against police raids at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.

Till now, 2,500 rare, stolen books have been recovered from the university, founded by Azam Khan, in the raid which began on Tuesday, police said.

SP MLA from Suar Assembly seat Abdullah Azam was detained for obstructing the raids and creating hurdles in government work, Rampur SP Ajaypal Sharma said.

He was later released on bail. Samajwadi Party has alleged that their party men were being deliberately harassed and framed in fake cases.

