Today we feel Vajpayee Ji's absence the most: Mehbooba Mufti

Image Source : AP PDP Leader Mehbooba Mufti has been put under house arrest.

As security forces began an unprecedented clampdown in Jammu and Kashmir, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said she missed Atal Bihari Vajpayee's absence the most. Mobile internet services have been suspended in Jammu and Kashmir from midnight while leaders like Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba and Sajjad Lone have been put under house arrest.

"Vajpayee Ji despite being a BJP leader empathised with Kashmiris & earned their love. Today we feel his absence the most," Mehbooba Mufti tweeted post-midnight after being informed that she was under house arrest and won't be allowed to move freely. Meanwhile, massive security deployment was underway in Srinagar and other areas in the valley. Back in New Delhi, Modi cabinet will hold a meeting at 9.45 AM on Monday.

After hearing the news of house arrest of top Kashmir leaders, #KashmirParFinalFight started trending on Twitter.

However, responding to some tweets, Mehbooba Mufti wrote, "Those who’re celebrating the situation here [Kashmir] are ignorant about the far-reaching consequences of any unilateral action that’ll be taken by GOI."

"Hope those who accused us of rumour-mongering realise that our fears weren’t misplaced. Leaders under house arrest, broadband services suspended & section 144 enforced isn’t normal by any standard," Mehbooba said in an apparent reference to shutting down of internet services.

"How ironic that elected representatives like us who fought for peace are under house arrest. The world watches as people & their voices are being muzzled in J&K. The same Kashmir that chose a secular democratic India is facing oppression of unimaginable magnitude. Wake up India," Mehbooba Mufti further wrote.

The PDP leader also appealed for unity. "In such difficult times, I’d like to assure our people that come what may, we are in this together & will fight it out. Nothing should break our resolve to strive for what’s rightfully ours."

"Hearing reports about the internet being snapped soon including cellular coverage. Curfew passes being issued too. God knows what awaits us tomorrow. It’s going to be a long night."

Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in Jammu and entire Srinagar district. Governor Satya Pal Malik was taking stock of the security situation with top officers late night.

