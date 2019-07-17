Video captures deadly car cash in Jaipur

Image Source : INDIA TV Car crash in Jaipur

A shocking CCTV footage of an accident has gone viral online. The footage is from Jaipur. The video is said to have been captured at Jaipur's JNN Marg, JDS Circle.

The video shows a fast pacing car from a distance crashing into other vehicles that were waiting at a red light. The impact was so massive that two bikers flipped in the air and fell at the distance of 50 feet. The accident claimed their lives on the spot.

The massive pileup involved about 10 vehicles. 8-10 people were injured in this freak but deadly incident.

CCTV footage shows that the incident took place on July 16 at around 6:30 pm.

Police have arrested Virendra Jain, the driver of the white Hyundai car which was responsible for the accident. Number plate reveals that the vehicle was registered in Madhya Pradesh.

Sources said that the accused had been driving the car from Indore.

