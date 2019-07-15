Car crashes into a tree in Uttar Pradesh, no casualty reported | Watch video

A video has surfaced on the internet that shows a car getting stuck into a tree apparently after a deadly crash.
The incident happened on the Gonda-Bellsar highway in Uttar Pradesh.
Whoa! A car crashes into a tree. WATCH! pic.twitter.com/FaRcfP2S1b— Sonal Gera (@SoNull_NVoid) July 15, 2019
Reportedly, the speeding SUV lost its control and crashed into a tree on the roadside.
No casualty has been reported.
An investigation is underway.
ALSO READ | Video: Students trying stunt on a moving bus in Chennai fall off roof
ALSO READ | VIDEO: Water gushes out from AC vent of Bengaluru-Patna Sanghmitra Express; Passengers left perplexed
ALSO READ | 5 students among 8 held for circulating gang rape video