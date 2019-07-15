Monday, July 15, 2019
     
Car crashes into a tree in Uttar Pradesh, no casualty reported | Watch video

A video has surfaced on the internet that shows a car getting stuck into a tree apparently after a deadly crash.

Gonda Published on: July 15, 2019 14:37 IST
An SUV car crashed into a tree
An SUV car crashed into a tree

A video has surfaced on the internet that shows a car getting stuck into a tree apparently after a deadly crash.

The incident happened on the Gonda-Bellsar highway in Uttar Pradesh.

Reportedly, the speeding SUV lost its control and crashed into a tree on the roadside.

No casualty has been reported.

An investigation is underway. 

