Bus Day celebrations: Students sit on top of moving bus, many falls as driver applies brakes | WATCH

No one is reported to be seriously injured. Cops have detained 24 students in connection with the incident.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 18, 2019 11:43 IST
Screen grab
Image Source : ANI/TWITTER

Screen grab

During Bus Day celebrations on Monday, college students in Chennai climbed and sat on top of a moving bus. They were also hanging out from the window bars.

However, as the driver suddenly applied brakes, nearly 20 of them fell from the bus.

No one is reported to be seriously injured in the incident.

Cops have detained 24 students in connection with the incident, reported ANI.

India Tv - Screen grab

Image Source : ANI/TWITTER

Screen grab

WATCH VIDEO:

 

