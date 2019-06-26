Six family members killed as car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri

Image Source : PTI Representative Image

Six members of a family, two women and four children, were killed on Wednesday when a car they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri district, police said.

The car fell into a 200-metre-deep gorge near Mauriyana on the Suvakholi-Bhavan-Uttarkashi motor road, killing six people on the spot, SSP (Tehri) Yogendra Singh Rawat said.

Four others sustained injuries in the accident and were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Thatyud, he said.

The family, hailing from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, was going to Uttarkashi to attend a wedding when the accident occurred, the officer added.

Also Read: 30 passengers injured as bus falls into gorge