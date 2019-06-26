Wednesday, June 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Six family members killed as car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri

Six family members killed as car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri

Six members of a family, two women and four children, were killed on Wednesday when a car they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri district, police said.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: June 26, 2019 20:35 IST
Representative Image
Image Source : PTI

Representative Image

Six members of a family, two women and four children, were killed on Wednesday when a car they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri district, police said.

The car fell into a 200-metre-deep gorge near Mauriyana on the Suvakholi-Bhavan-Uttarkashi motor road, killing six people on the spot, SSP (Tehri) Yogendra Singh Rawat said.

Four others sustained injuries in the accident and were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Thatyud, he said.

The family, hailing from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, was going to Uttarkashi to attend a wedding when the accident occurred, the officer added. 

Also Read: 30 passengers injured as bus falls into gorge

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryNO: Govt dismisses reports of intel failure in Pulwama attack Next StoryTwo pilgrims die from cold en route to Himachal's Kinner Kailash  