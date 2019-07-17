Wednesday, July 17, 2019
     
  4. Mumbai building collapse: Death toll rises to 13, rescue effort goes on to save those trapped under debris

Mumbai building collapse: The death toll continues to rise in Kesarbai Building collapse in Mumbai's Dongri. Tens of people are still feared trapped under the debris. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a probe into collapse of the building which he said was 100-yer-old.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 17, 2019 7:29 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI

Mumbai building collapse: Rescue effort is still underway at the spot where Kesarbai Building stood in Dongri. (Image taken on Tuesday)

The death toll in the Kesarbai building collapse in Mumbai's Dongri has risen to 13. Nine injured are receiving treatment in hospital in Mumbai. What's alarming is tens of people are still feared trapped under the fallen debris. 

Kesarbai buidling, in South Mumbai's Dongri area came crashing down on Tuesday (July 16). The incident was reported at 11:40 am after which authorities in Mumbai swung into action for rescue. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) along with Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) put in their resources in the rescue effort.

However, difficulties were encountered as the area has many narrow lanes due to which heavy machinery like the JCB could not be manovred adequately to quickly remove the rubble.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a probe into the building collapse. He informed on Tuesday that the building was 100 years old.

The building was constructed by Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and was declared extremely dangerous. However, families ​were staying in the building at the time of the collapse.

Also Read | A 100-year-old building, 11 lives and 40 still struggling under debris: Who is responsible?

Watch | Mumbai building collapse: MLA blames residents for not vocating building even after warning

