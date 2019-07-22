Fire breaks out at central Delhi's Kidwai Bhawan, none hurt

Image Source : PTI Fire breaks out at central Delhi building, none hurt (Representative Image)

A fire broke out at an office on the fourth floor of Kidwai Bhawan in central Delhi's Janpath Road on early Monday morning, officials said.

No casualty has been reported, they said.

The fire department said they received a call about the blaze at 4.45 am, after which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Essential documents, air-conditioners and furniture were damaged in the fire, a senior officer said.

The fire was brought under control by 7 am, the officer said, adding that the cause is being ascertained.

Also Read | Fire broke at Kapil Sharma's Oshiwara apartment in Mumbai

Also Read | Mumbai: One dead as massive fire erupts at Churchill Chamber building near Taj Mahal Hotel