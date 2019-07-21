Sunday, July 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Mumbai: One dead as massive fire erupts at Churchill Chamber building near Taj Mahal Hotel

Mumbai: One dead as massive fire erupts at Churchill Chamber building near Taj Mahal Hotel

One person was dead after a massive fire erupted at a building near the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai. According to the fire officials, the incident was reported from Churchill Chamber building in Mumbai. Nearly 9 people were rescued from the site of fire.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 21, 2019 14:14 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : ANI

Fire erupts at Churchill Chamber building near Taj Mahal Hotel

At least one person was killed after a level-2 fire erupted at a five-storey building in Mumbai's Colaba on Sunday. The incident was reported from a building adjacent to the Taj Mahal hotel in the city. According to the fire officials, the fire had broke out on the 3rd floor of Churchill Chamber at Merry Weather Road. 

Fire fighting operations are currently underway at the building. 

Nearly 9 people have been rescued from the site of the fire. 

The incident came to light after the fire officials received a call about the incident at 12:25 pm. 

Several ambulances are present at the spot. 

Also Read | Breaking: Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Shantivan building

Also Read | Delhi: Massive fire erupts at factory in Keshav Puram, 25 fire tenders on spot

Video: 14 killed in Mumbai building collapse

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySpace scientists are superstitious, believe in Rahu Kaalam, unlucky 13: Retired ISRO official Next StoryHealth Ministry proposes minimum standards for clinical establishments  