Mumbai: One dead as massive fire erupts at Churchill Chamber building near Taj Mahal Hotel

Image Source : ANI Fire erupts at Churchill Chamber building near Taj Mahal Hotel

At least one person was killed after a level-2 fire erupted at a five-storey building in Mumbai's Colaba on Sunday. The incident was reported from a building adjacent to the Taj Mahal hotel in the city. According to the fire officials, the fire had broke out on the 3rd floor of Churchill Chamber at Merry Weather Road.

Fire fighting operations are currently underway at the building.

Nearly 9 people have been rescued from the site of the fire.

The incident came to light after the fire officials received a call about the incident at 12:25 pm.

Several ambulances are present at the spot.

