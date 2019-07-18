Fire at Kapil Sharma's Oshiwara apartment in Mumbai

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kapil Sharma's Oshiwara apartment in Mumbai catches Fire

Kapil Sharma, the famous comedian, hosting the Kapil Sharma show is known in every household. According to the reports, the fire broke out at Kapil Sharma's Oshiwara apartment in Mumbai. Reports suggest that the house was vacant. The building has seven floors. however, the fire broke out on the fourth floor. This apartment belongs to Kapil Sharma. Watch the video for more details!

Fire Brigade was alerted, and it reached timely to tackle the situation. According to the residents of the building, the fire broke out in the kitchen. Thankfully, the flat was empty. According to the residents, Kapil Sharma does not reside in this flat and it is managed by his servants. However, these days, the apartment was completely vacant.



A few day sago, Kapil Sharma planned to spend quality time with wife Ginny who is pregnant. As per Pinkvilla, a closed source informed about the same and said, "Kapil will be taking off to Canada for around 10 days with wife Ginni as he hasn't taken her for a long-overdue proper honeymoon so far.”

According to the source, “Ginni who is almost 3-4 months pregnant now has been very much patient with Kapil when it comes to adjusting to his schedule, and hence, Kapil has decided to take this time off."

