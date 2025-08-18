Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts heavy rains, issued red alert for Tuesday, check full forecast Mumbai rains: Taking precautionary measures, the BMC has ordered all schools and colleges to remain shut for the day. The Andheri Subway has been closed for traffic as rain caused severe waterlogging in multiple areas.

Mumbai:

Incessant rains continue to lash several parts of Mumbai and other districts of Maharashtra, causing severe waterlogging and traffic jams across many places. In the meantime, the Meteorological Department issued a red alert in Mumbai on August 19. All schools and colleges in the city have been ordered to remain closed in view of the heavy rain warning.

Mumbai rains: Seven dead so far, says CM Fadnavis

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s office, seven people have died in rain-related incidents across the state in the last two days.

The IMD, which had earlier issued an orange alert in Mumbai for Monday, upgraded its warning as the intensity of the rainfall grew. The red alert has been issued in multiple districts and cities of Maharashtra, including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Kolhapur, and Pune.

In the wake of the these developments, the Mumbai Police also issued an advisory for people, asking them to avoid non-essential travel amid heavy rains.

Schools, colleges closed in Mumbai for Tuesday

Taking precautionary measures, the BMC has ordered all schools and colleges to remain shut for the day. The Andheri Subway has been closed for traffic as rain caused severe waterlogging in multiple areas.

Keeping in mind, the weather condition in the city, multiple airlines, including IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa Air, issued an advisory for passengers, asking them to reach the irport early to avoid last-minute hassles amid adverse weather conditions in Mumbai.

As per the updates from the IMD, many parts of Mumbai received more than 100 mm rainfall in nine hours on Monday, with Vikhroli in the eastern suburbs topping the chart with a 135 mm downpour.

Vikhroli records highest rainfall of 135.5 mm

As per the data shared by the IMD, Vikhroli recorded the highest rainfall of 135.5 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, followed by 124 mm in Chembur, 123.9 mm in Santacruz and 123.5 mm in Juhu.

The western suburb of Bandra, where the Bandra-Kurla Complex business district is located, received 102.5 mm rain during the same period, while Mahalaxmi recorded 45 mm.

Byculla logged 88.5 mm showers

In south Mumbai, Byculla logged 88.5 mm showers, while the Colaba observatory registered 45.2 mm, the IMD official added.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials earlier said the intensity of rain lessened after 2 pm, adding that areas like Dadar, Worli, Chembur, Sion, Juhu, Vikhroli, etc, received more than 150 millimetres between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm.

