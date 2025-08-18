Live Mumbai rains: Red alert sounded; very heavy rainfall likely in next few hours Mumbai witnessed a third straight day of heavy rainfall on Monday, leading to waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and local train delays. The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai and Pune both.

Mumbai weather update: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai for the third consecutive day on Monday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for the city intense than the earlier orange alert issued. Early morning downpours led to waterlogging and traffic snarls in Andheri, Ghatkopar, Navi Mumbai, and parts of South Mumbai, with local trains running but facing minor delays due to track flooding. The IMD has now predicted more intense rainfall in the next few hours, increasing the risk of urban flooding, especially in low-lying areas. Authorities have advised caution near the coastline during high tide in spots like Marine Drive, Juhu, and Worli Sea Face. Despite uneven rain in catchment zones, Mumbai’s seven lakes are 90% full, securing the city’s water supply. Pune also remains under a red alert for extremely heavy showers.

Follow the thread for all the LIVE updates on Mumbai rains: