Mumbai witnessed a third straight day of heavy rainfall on Monday, leading to waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and local train delays. The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai and Pune both.

Edited By: Isha Bhandari
Mumbai:

Mumbai weather update: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai for the third consecutive day on Monday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for the city intense than the earlier orange alert issued. Early morning downpours led to waterlogging and traffic snarls in Andheri, Ghatkopar, Navi Mumbai, and parts of South Mumbai, with local trains running but facing minor delays due to track flooding. The IMD has now predicted more intense rainfall in the next few hours, increasing the risk of urban flooding, especially in low-lying areas. Authorities have advised caution near the coastline during high tide in spots like Marine Drive, Juhu, and Worli Sea Face. Despite uneven rain in catchment zones, Mumbai’s seven lakes are 90% full, securing the city’s water supply. Pune also remains under a red alert for extremely heavy showers.

Follow the thread for all the LIVE updates on Mumbai rains:

 

Live updates :Mumbai rains LIVE

  • 11:17 AM (IST)Aug 18, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Red alert in Mumbai, Konkan belt; orange alert issued for parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha

    Several districts in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Satara, and Kolhapur, are experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday, following a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD has also placed Jalna, Beed, Pune, and Chandrapur under an orange alert, warning of significant rainfall activity. Widespread heavy showers have also been reported across the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions, prompting local authorities to remain on high alert.

  • 11:04 AM (IST)Aug 18, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Knee-deep water floods Sion, traffic hit as IMD issues red alert for Mumbai

    Mumbai’s Sion area witnessed knee-deep waterlogging on Monday morning, severely affecting road traffic and creating major inconvenience for commuters, especially office-goers. Several traffic diversions were put in place to manage congestion across key routes. With heavy rain continuing across the city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a nowcast red alert for Mumbai, warning of further intense rainfall in the coming hours.

  • 11:00 AM (IST)Aug 18, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Mumbai records moderate rainfall in 1 hour, Sion and Cheumbur among top hit

    On August 18, 2025, Mumbai recorded moderate rainfall between 9:00 AM and 10:00 AM, with the Eastern Suburbs (ES) registering the highest average at 39 mm, followed by the City (CT) at 37 mm, and the Western Suburbs (WS) at 29 mm. In the city zone, areas like Pratiksha Nagar in Sion and Worli Seaface recorded 37 mm, while Wadala received 34 mm. The Eastern Suburbs saw intense showers at Chembur Fire Station with 65 mm, followed by Shivaji Nagar (50 mm), Vaibhava Nagar (49 mm), and Mankhurd (48 mm). In the Western Suburbs, rainfall remained lighter, with Bandra Fire Station recording just 2 mm, while Versova and BKC Pumping Stations saw 24 mm and 23 mm, respectively. Despite the rain, no major disruptions were reported, but isolated waterlogging slowed traffic in pockets.

    With inputs from Saket Rai 

     

     

  • 10:53 AM (IST)Aug 18, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Traffic slows on Eastern Expressway

    Amid rain in Sion, Dadar and Parel, traffic has slowed on the Eastern Expressway, a person posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). 

  • 10:45 AM (IST)Aug 18, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Latest IMD rain alert for Mumbai

    The weather department has issued an alert for Mumbai, warning of heavy rain in the next 3-4 hours. 

     

  • 10:44 AM (IST)Aug 18, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    IndiGo, Akasa Air issue travel advisories

    IndiGo, Akasa Air issued a travel advisory for passengers on Monday amid a rain alert in Mumbai. It urged passengers to plan and check their flight status well in advance. 

  • 10:42 AM (IST)Aug 18, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Andheri Subway shut due to waterlogging, traffic diverted to alternate routes

    The Andheri Subway has been closed to traffic following severe waterlogging, with water levels reaching up to two-and-a-half feet. According to the Mumbai Traffic Police, both lanes have been shut as a safety measure. Vehicular movement is being redirected through Gokhale Bridge and Thackeray Bridge to ease congestion and maintain traffic flow in the area.

     

  • 10:29 AM (IST)Aug 18, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Heavy rain causes waterlogging in Gandhi Market, Sion

    As heavy rains lashed Mumbai, several areas witnessed waterlogging, including Gandhi Market in Sion.  

  • 10:28 AM (IST)Aug 18, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    BMC releases data of water stock in Mumbai's 7 lakes

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) released the data of water stock in Mumbai's seven lakes. According to the data, the water levels recorded was at 91.18% of the full capacity. 

