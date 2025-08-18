Mumbai weather update: IMD issues orange alert as heavy rain continues Mumbai woke up to an orange alert on Monday as overnight rains lashed the city. The IMD has issued a red alert in multiple districts across Maharashtra.

Mumbai:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Mumbai on Monday following heavy overnight rainfall that continued into the day. Meanwhile, a more severe red alert was sounded for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Kolhapur, and Pune. Heavy spells continued through the day in the city. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed that several incidents had been reported since the rains began.

Mumbai rains: Tree falls, wall collapses and short circuits

According to updates from the civic body, Sunday saw six short circuits, 19 tree or branch falls, and two wall collapses across Mumbai. A video from Kharghar showed sheets of rain battering the area, underscoring the intensity of the downpour. In South Mumbai a portion of a staircase in a two-storey residential building fell on Sunday evening. The collapse left several residents stranded on the upper floor.

The building, located on Prabhu Gully near Marine Lines station, reported the incident at 7.43 pm. Emergency teams from the fire brigade, police, ambulance services, and municipal staff arrived and carried out a rescue operation. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Mumbai rains: BMC’s monsoon report

In its official monsoon report, the BMC said that rainfall between 8 am and 6 pm on Sunday measured an average of 23.81 mm in the island city, 25.01 mm in the eastern suburbs, and 18.47 mm in the western suburbs. However, isolated areas saw more intense rainfall, with some pockets recording between 40–45 mm.

Mumbai local trains affected

Mumbai's lifeline its local train network experienced minor delays on the Central Railway line on Monday morning. With alerts still in place and weather conditions remaining unstable, Mumbaikars have been advised to stay cautious over the next 24–48 hours.