Maharashtra rains: Five missing, several stranded as heavy rains lash Nanded, rescue operations underway

Mumbai:

Five people are missing and several others are stranded as heavy rains continue to lash Mukhed taluka of Maharashtra's Nanded district, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

He added that there has been a significant rise in the water level of Lendi dam, an inter state irrigation project between Maharashtra and Telangana, located in the taluka, more than 600 kilometres from Mumbai, while large amount of water is flowing into the area from Latur, Udgir and neighbouring Karnataka.

Normal life in Ravangaon, Bhaswadi, Bhingeli affected

Taking to X, Fadnavis said in a post, "Yesterday, the rainfall here was approximately 206 mm. As a result, daily life in Ravangaon, Bhaswadi, Bhingeli, and Hasnal has been affected. In Ravangaon (in Mukhed taluka), 225 persons are trapped in floodwaters, those in extremely adverse conditions have been evacuated. Efforts are underway to relocate the remaining citizens to safer locations,"

In total eight people have been rescued in Hasnal, while in Bhaswadi, 20 locals are stranded but are safe. In Bhingeli, 40 citizens are stranded but are safe, the CM added. Five persons are missing and a search is being conducted for them, the chief minister said.

CM Fadnavis reviews flood-like situation

According to chief minister, he was in constant contact with the collectors of Nanded, Latur and Bidar (in Karnataka) and all authorities are coordinating with each other for rescue operations.

"One NDRF team, one military unit, and a police team are working in coordination for the rescue efforts. A military unit from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has also been dispatched. The local administration has been instructed to stay in the affected areas and coordinate continuously," said the CM who also reviewed the flood and rain situation across the state from the Mantralaya control room here in the afternoon.

Rescue ops underway by Army

Earlier in the day, Nanded collector Rahul Kardile told PTI an Army team of 15 members will be deployed in Mukhed, he said.

"Water discharge from dams is also underway. I have also called the irrigation department secretary of neighbouring Telangana state and requested them to manage water discharge from Pochampad Dam in their jurisdiction if needed. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued 21 people stranded in Ravangaon and Hasnal villages of Mukhed taluka amid heavy rains on Sunday," the collector said.

