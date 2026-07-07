Maharashtra SRPF constable on duty shoots himself at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai, suicide note recovered

Mumbai:

A State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) constable allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon while on guard duty at the Maharashtra Lok Bhavan in south Mumbai, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred at a guard post inside the government complex on Monday night.

According to the Malabar Hill police station official, the deceased was identified as Kaustabh Sangle, and the cause of the suicide was not immediately known. The 26-year-old, attached to the SRPF Group 16, Kolhapur district, killed himself while on guard duty at high-security Lok Bhavan (formerly known as Raj Bhavan), the official residence of the state Governor in the upscale Malabar Hill area.

Suicide note found

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2), Raga Sudha, a suicide note was found at the spot. Preliminary findings suggest that the constable may have taken the extreme step due to personal reasons. However, police have stated that the investigation is still in its early stages and all aspects of the case are being examined.

DCP Zone 2, Raga Sudha, said, "Last night around 9:00 pm, we received information that a Kolhapur-based State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) jawan, serving as a police constable, shot himself at a guard post inside Lok Bhavan. We rushed to the scene of the incident, recovered his body, and sent it for a post-mortem examination. We have recovered a suicide note from the spot, and prima facie, his death appears to be due to personal reasons. Further investigation into the matter is currently being conducted by the Malabar Hill Police Station."

Mumbai Police constable was found dead

Earlier in May, a 42-year-old Mumbai Police constable allegedly died by suicide in the Titwala area, officials said. The deceased was identified as Bhaurao Dagdu Dhage, from Katalapur village in Akole taluka of Ahmednagar district. At the time of the suicide, he was residing in the Panchvati area of Titwala, in the Geetanjali building.

His body was found early in the morning of May 23, soon after he returned from his native village.

The exact reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained. An accidental death report was registered at Titwala police station, and further investigation is underway.

Written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha Parihar is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

Also Read: 20-year-old Bengaluru student found dead in pond; police suspect suicide

Also Read: Woman dies by suicide after jumping from Noida Sector 18 multi-level car parking