20-year-old Bengaluru student found dead in pond; police suspect suicide

Bengaluru:

A 20-year-old student was found dead in Sanki Pond under the Sadashiv Nagar police station limits in Bengaluru on Tuesday, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide. The deceased has been identified as Teju, a resident of Chikkabanavara.

According to preliminary investigations, Teju had allegedly sent a message to her boyfriend saying she was going to end her life, and had also messaged her mother before the incident.

Police probe underway

Police said CCTV footage showed Teju arriving at the pond alone. The body was first spotted by the pond guard, who alerted the police.

Teju had reportedly left home on Monday evening without informing her mother, following which her family searched for her through the night with the help of police. Her identity was confirmed after the body was recovered on Tuesday morning.

The investigation also revealed that Teju's parents had not been living together for some time. Police are probing the circumstances that may have led to her death.

Karnataka bride-to-be, parents die by suicide

Earlier on June 23, a 21-year-old bride-to-be and her parents allegedly died by suicide just a day before the wedding in Karnataka's Mysuru district, with the police now arresting a local youth over alleged harassment of the family, which led them to take the extreme step, officials said.

The arrest came after the couple and their daughter left behind a suicide note in which they accused Ullas Gowda of extreme mental harassment and spreading false rumours about the woman after her marriage was fixed. The accused was pressurising the parents to marry their daughter to him.

A suicide note recovered from the house reportedly blamed Ullas Gowda, a resident of the same village, for mentally harassing the family.

According to the police investigation, Ullas had allegedly been harassing Rakshita and pressuring her to marry him despite her engagement having already been fixed with another man. Police said the accused allegedly spread false claims about having a relationship with Rakshita and conveyed the same to her fiance and his family.

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