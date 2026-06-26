'My life is ruined': 37-year-old Meerut man dies by suicide over Rs 6 lakh job fraud

Meerut:

A 37-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district allegedly died by suicide after he was dumped in a Rs 6 lakh job scam, said the police on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Manmohan Singh alias Monu, who was a resident of the Mawana Khurd village.

Manmohan's body was found hanging at his residence in the morning, which was later sent for post-mortem. Upon arriving at the scene, the police recovered his body, with the forensic team collecting evidence from the spot.

A video was also recovered, which the police said Manmohan recorded shortly before his death, explaining the circumstances that forced him to take the extreme step.

In the video, the 37-year-old said he was approached by a man and his brothers from the Nangli Isha village. He was asked to provide Rs 6 lakh to them on the pretext of a job.

Manmohan said he arranged the amount after collecting it from several people, but neither the job was provided to him, nor the amount was returned. He said he was a victim of a 'huge conspiracy' and his life was ruined, which has forced him to take his life.

"It is not possible for me to come to terms with this," he said, while adding that he has been under depression from quite some time. The deceased also alleged that he was taken to Lucknow, while claiming that he was "blackmailed and tortured" by the accused.

The incident has triggered a protest by locals in the Mawana Khurd village after which the police have registered a case against the two accused and some unidentified people under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police have promised action and said the guilty will not be spared.

"We received information that a man named Manmohan has died by suicide after hanging himself. The police and forensic team reached the spot and as part of the investigation, we found that he was promised a job for money. However, he was not provided the job. Further investigation is underway," Meerut Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijeet Kumar said.

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