Congress foundation day: Sonia, Rahul and Kharge to sound poll bugle with mega rally in Nagpur today

Marking the 139th foundation day of the party, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city on Thursday (December 28), thus sounding the poll bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with a mega gathering ‘Hain Tayyar Hum’, party officials said. The aim of the party will be to give a “message of change” to defeat the BJP at the Centre, state Congress chief Nana Patole said on Wednesday.

“It will be a historic moment for the people of the country,” he said.

Sonia, Rahul to address rally

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will address the rally, according to party leaders.

The mega event holds massive significance as it will be held in Nagpur where the RSS headquarters is located. The party has time and again highlighted its fight against the BJP and RSS.

“The rally, with the theme 'Hain Tayyar Hum' (we are ready), will send a good message throughout the country. The Congress will sound the bugle for the Lok Sabha polls due next year," party MLA from Nagpur Nitin Raut said.

Lakhs of people and Congress workers are expected to attend the event, according to party leaders.

“Whenever the country faced trouble, the Congress pitched in and a big change took place in the country," Patole said.

“On the foundation day of the Congress on Thursday in Nagpur, a message of change will be given by resolving to bring down the tyrannical and arrogant government of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he said.

The Congress was founded by a Britisher Allan Octavian Hume. The party later became one of the participants in the freedom struggle of the country before India won its independence in 1947.

