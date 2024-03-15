Madhya Pradesh announces 4% DA hike for govt employees

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to hike the dearness allowance by 4 per cent for its employees. With the latest hike, the DA to 46 per cent from 42 per cent.

The increased allowance will be considered from March 1, 2024, and will be paid in the month of April, 2024. The State Finance Department has issued the order.

In an X post, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, "It has been decided to increase the rate of dearness allowance payable to government servants by 4%. After this increase, the rate of dearness allowance will be 46% from July 1, 2023. Its benefits will be available from March 1, 2024 (payment April, 2024). Congratulations to all the government servants of the state."

Modi Cabinet hikes DA by 4%

Earlier on March 7, the Centre announced an increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) of Central government employees by four per cent to 50 per cent. The increased DA will be effective from January 1, 2024.

This will benefit about 49.18 lakh Central government employees and 67.95 lakh pensioners, according to an official statement issued after the meeting. The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs 12,868.72 crore per annum.

This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

