MP CM Mohan Yadav's Dubai visit attracts over Rs 53,000 crore investment proposals from global firms

Bhopal:

On the third day of his Dubai visit, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav participated in a series of programmes focused on investment promotion, industrial partnerships, urban development, green energy, logistics, healthcare, education, technology and sustainable development. The day's key engagements included one-to-one meetings with investors, an interaction with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a visit to BEEAH's advanced facilities, a meeting with senior leadership of the Emaar Group, a media interaction and the ‘Invest in Madhya Pradesh: Interactive Session’.

At AIM Congress 2026, the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) was honoured with the ‘Winner Asia’ award at the AIM Investment Awards 2026. The prestigious international award recognises excellence in investment promotion, foreign direct investment attraction, job creation, innovation and sustainable development. Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade and Chairman of AIM Congress, presented the award.

One-to-one meetings with global investors

Chief Minister Dr Yadav held one-to-one meetings with senior representatives of global investors and industry groups. The meetings focused on presenting sector-specific investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh and advancing investment proposals during the forenoon session on the third day. Representatives of Rana Holdings, GEMS Education, Crescent Group, PureHealth, Sharaf Group, Choithrams, DP World, BeauMerc Corporation, West Zone, KGK Group, Vistas Media Capital, VFS Global and NIDI Services DMCC/SCNELL LLC-FZ participated in the meetings.

Investment proposals worth over Rs 53,000 crore received through one-to-one meetings

Chief Minister Dr Yadav discussed large-scale investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh in green hydrogen, solar energy, data centres, smart manufacturing, e-mobility and electronics manufacturing during a detailed meeting with Dr Darshan Singh Rana, Chairman and Managing Director of Rana Holdings Limited. The company expressed interest in establishing a 2,000-MW solar energy portfolio, a 200-MW green hydrogen plant, a 50-MW AI and computing data centre expandable to 200 MW, a 30,000-MTPA critical minerals recovery and recycling complex, and an integrated smart manufacturing hub in the state. These proposed projects have the potential to attract investment of around Rs 35,200 crore (US$4 billion), driving significant transformation in energy transition, advanced manufacturing and digital infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav discussed an industrial-scale AI computing campus and Sovereign AI Factory project with NIDI Services DMCC/SCNELL investors. The company presented a concept involving an investment of around US$1.5–2 billion (approximately Rs. 18,000 crore) in a 50-MW AI factory, which could be expanded to more than 100 MW in the future. The Chief Minister, in his one-to-one meeting with Shri Sunny Varkey, Chairman of GEMS Education, discussed the establishment of K-12 schools aligned with international standards, teacher training programmes, edtech initiatives and future-ready education campuses.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav held discussions with His Excellency Shri Badr Jafar, Special Envoy of the UAE, and the leadership of Crescent Group on renewable energy, logistics, startup investments, sustainable infrastructure and long-term investment partnerships. He discussed investment opportunities in multispecialty hospitals, digital health, telemedicine, medical and nursing education and healthcare with representatives of PureHealth. The Chief Minister explored investment opportunities in multimodal logistics parks, warehousing, cold-chain and supply-chain networks, tourism and hospitality with Sharaf Group. Discussions with Choithrams focused on food processing, retail, procurement of agricultural produce, distribution networks and expansion of cold-chain infrastructure.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav held detailed discussions with Shri Rizwan Soomar, CEO of DP World, on the Powarkheda Logistics Composite Hub, multimodal logistics, export promotion and connecting Madhya Pradesh with global supply chains. He also discussed long-term investment and equity participation in infrastructure, healthcare, technology and green development projects with BeauMerc Corporation Limited.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav discussed retail, hospitality and real estate investments with representatives of West Zone, along with sales and marketing of Madhya Pradesh products in the UAE market. He explored opportunities to establish diamond processing, gems and jewellery manufacturing, design, skill development and export-oriented units in Madhya Pradesh. The Chief Minister discussed with Vistas Media Capital opportunities to establish hubs for film, AVGC, animation, VFX, gaming and digital content production. He discussed expanding visa services in Bhopal and Indore, along with tourism and hospitality skill development programmes with VFS Global.

Meeting with Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Chief Minister Dr Yadav met His Highness Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in Sharjah. The two delegations discussed strengthening cooperation between Madhya Pradesh and Sharjah in trade, investment, technology, SME partnerships, logistics, food processing, textiles, pharmaceuticals, tourism and renewable energy. Chief Minister Dr Yadav invited Sharjah investors to invest in Madhya Pradesh and participate in GIS-2027. A round-table discussion with representatives of the Chamber and the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC) was also held after the meeting.

Visit to BEEAH sustainability and innovation facilities

Chief Minister Dr Yadav visited the BEEAH headquarters and its world-class sustainability facilities in Sharjah. During a meeting with Shri Khalid Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman, discussions focused on waste-to-energy, integrated solid waste management, the circular economy, smart cities, green energy and collaboration based on the Indore model. Chief Minister Dr Yadav invited the group to participate in urban sanitation and energy projects in Madhya Pradesh and to join GIS-2027.

Meeting with Emaar Group leadership and visit to downtown Dubai

Chief Minister Dr Yadav met His Highness Mohamed Alabbar, Founder and Managing Director of Emaar Properties. The Chief Minister referred to the Emaar Continental City project in Indore and appreciated Emaar’s contribution to Madhya Pradesh. He invited Emaar to invest in integrated mixed-use urban projects, townships, hospitality and world-class urban development projects in the state, including the Indore-Pithampur-Ujjain Development Corridor. Chief Minister Dr Yadav also invited the Emaar Group Founder and Managing Director to participate in GIS-2027 as a distinguished guest.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav also visited Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, and observed the integrated urban development model in the surrounding areas. He also gained insights into modern urban planning and destination development concepts.

Media interaction

Chief Minister Dr Yadav highlighted the achievements of his Dubai visit, the positive interest shown by UAE investors and the investment opportunities available in Madhya Pradesh at a media interaction held at Taj Dubai. He said the state’s ease of doing business, industrial infrastructure, land availability, logistics and policy support were attracting investors.

'Invest in Madhya Pradesh' interactive session

UAE industrialists, investors, business organisations, IBPC, CII UAE and entrepreneurs from the Indian diaspora participated in the “Invest in Madhya Pradesh: Interactive Session” in Dubai. Additional Chief Secretary (Chief Minister’s Office) Shri Neeraj Mandloi made a presentation highlighting the industrial potential of Madhya Pradesh. His Excellency Shri Badr Jafar also addressed the session as a distinguished guest.

Key highlights of CM Dr Yadav's address

Chief Minister Dr Yadav said that just as the people of Dubai had transformed possibilities into global achievements through their hard work, Madhya Pradesh was also ready to turn its potential into opportunities and achievements. He said, addressing investors, that Madhya Pradesh has emerged as one of India’s major growth engines, with an economic growth rate of more than 11 per cent. The Chief Minister said that the state had received investment proposals worth more than Rs. 34 lakh crore over the past two and a half years, with more than 30 per cent of the projects already grounded.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav highlighted investment opportunities in agriculture and food processing, textiles, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, automobiles, advanced manufacturing, green energy, IT, AI, data centres, electronics and tourism. He also outlined the state’s ample land bank, strong road and rail network, eight operational airports, investor-friendly policies and single-window system.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav formally invited all investors to participate in the Global Investors Summit (GIS-2027) to be held in Bhopal in January 2027. He said, “Madhya Pradesh is the heart of India and will welcome investors with all its heart.”