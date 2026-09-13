Rs 30,000 reward accused held after encounter in Sagar spurious liquor case

Sagar:

Sagar Police arrested wanted accused Shivanjay Rajput after an early-morning encounter in Banda on Sunday, September 13, 2026. Rajput, who was wanted in connection with a spurious liquor case, was injured after being shot in the leg during retaliatory firing by the police. A reward of Rs 30,000 had been announced for information leading to his arrest.

According to police, the operation was launched after they received information that Rajput could emerge from a forested area near Madai and head towards his residence in Chapri, which falls under the Banda police station area. The information was immediately shared with the Sagar Police Control Room and senior officers.

Accused allegedly fired three rounds at police

Acting on the directions of the Sagar Superintendent of Police, Bandri SHO Satendra Singh reached the suspected location. Bahrol SHO Dharmendra Singh and police teams from neighbouring stations also joined the operation.

The police teams cordoned off the suspected area and launched a search operation. During the search, Rajput allegedly opened fire at the police personnel after spotting them.

Police said the accused fired three rounds towards the officers. The police team then retaliated by firing two rounds in self-defence.

Rajput sustained a gunshot injury to his leg and was apprehended at the spot. He was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment. Further legal proceedings are underway.

Weapon, cartridges and motorcycle recovered

Police said several items were recovered from Rajput following his arrest. The seized material includes a 315-bore country-made pistol, three live cartridges and three used cartridge cases.

A mobile phone and a motorcycle were also recovered from the accused.

The police are carrying out further legal proceedings in connection with the recovered weapon and other seized items.

Rajput was wanted in spurious liquor case

According to Sagar Police, Shivanjay Rajput is a known liquor smuggler and has three criminal cases registered against him. He was wanted in connection with a spurious liquor case in Banda, and a reward of Rs 30,000 had been announced for information leading to his arrest.

Police said the operation was carried out swiftly after receiving credible information about the accused's movement and immediately alerting senior officers.

The action comes days after 11 people died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Sagar. Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla had visited Sagar Medical College following the deaths and reviewed the situation. The incident has since triggered further scrutiny of the illegal liquor network and enforcement mechanisms in the region.

Judicial commission formed to probe liquor deaths

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government has constituted a judicial inquiry commission to investigate the deaths linked to the spurious liquor incident in Banda, Sagar.

The commission will be headed by retired Justice Vishnu Pratap Singh Chauhan. The one-member commission has been given three months to submit its report.

The inquiry will examine three key aspects of the incident. These include the cause of the deaths, the role of officials from the Excise and Police departments, and measures that can be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The General Administration Department has issued an order stating that the headquarters of the commission will be in Sagar.

The arrest of Rajput and the formation of the judicial commission come as authorities continue action following the spurious liquor deaths. Police have reiterated that strict action will be taken against those involved in the illegal manufacture, sale, transportation or storage of liquor.

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