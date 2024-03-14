Rajasthan cuts VAT on petrol, diesel, hikes DA of employees by 4 per cent

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Rajasthan: In a relief for the common man, the Rajasthan government on Thursday announced a 2 per cent reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel, bringing fuel prices down in the state. The government has also announced a 4 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) of employees and pensioners. The move has come ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, due in a few weeks.

The decisions, which were taken during the second meeting of the Cabinet led by Chief Minister Sharma, will become effective from Friday morning.

"Till now, the rates of petrol and diesel varied in the different districts of Rajasthan. The government has now removed this discrepancy, ensuring that the same rates are applied in all the districts of the state," CM Sharma said.

He also said that the reduced prices will come into effect from 6 a.m. on Friday. The move will put an additional burden of Rs 1,500 crore on the state exchequer.

To recall, on March 10 and 11, petrol dealers in the state went on strike demanding a reduction in VAT.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government has also hiked the Dearness Allowance (DA) for all state government employees by 4 per cent, from 46 per cent to 50 per cent. This will put an additional burden of Rs 1,639 crore on the state exchequer.

The move followed after the Union Cabinet recently approved to release an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance to the Central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to the pensioners from January 1, 2024, representing an increase of 4 percentage points over the existing rate of 46 per cent.

