Madhya Pradesh cabinet approves UCC draft bill for presentation in state assembly: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal:

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Sunday unanimously approved the draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, paving the way for its introduction in the state Assembly during the Monsoon Session beginning July 20. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav described the decision as a major milestone, saying the proposed law reflects the principles of equality embedded in Indian culture and values.

The draft legislation, titled the Uniform Civil Code Act, 2026, will now be presented before the Assembly for discussion and consideration.

Cabinet gives unanimous nod to UCC Bill

Announcing the decision after the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said all ministers unanimously backed the proposed legislation. "Today, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has wholeheartedly and unanimously approved the Uniform Civil Code Bill, 2026. I congratulate all my Cabinet colleagues and the people of the state. The Bill is now ready to be tabled during the Legislative Assembly session commencing on July 20," Yadav said. He added that the government considers equality to be a core principle of Indian civilisation and said the proposed law has been drafted keeping that vision in mind.

Bill to be introduced in Monsoon Session

With the Cabinet's approval, the state government is set to introduce the UCC Bill in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly during the Monsoon Session starting Monday. Once tabled, the Bill will be taken up for debate and further legislative procedures before it can become law. The proposed legislation seeks to establish a common legal framework governing civil matters, replacing separate personal laws for different communities in areas covered by the code.

What is the Uniform Civil Code Bill?

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill seeks to establish a common set of civil laws for all citizens, irrespective of their religion, in matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption and succession. Instead of different personal laws governing these issues for different religious communities, the proposed legislation aims to introduce a uniform legal framework. The Madhya Pradesh government has said the Bill is guided by the principle of equality and is intended to ensure equal rights and legal standards for all citizens. Once introduced in the Assembly, the Bill will undergo debate and the legislative process before it can become law.

Also read: Maharashtra govt forms panel to draft UCC, Justice Ranjana Desai-led committee gets six-month deadline