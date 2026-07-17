In big push for UCC, CM Mohan Yadav says 'only those with one marriage can legally reside in Madhya Pradesh'

Bhopal:

Making a strong pitch for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said on Friday that only those who have one marriage will have the legal right to reside in the state. This is second in around two days when Yadav has made a similar push for a UCC in Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a school in Katni, the chief minister said the law should be equal for everyone and there should not be any discrimination. Yadav, who is an MLA from the Ujjain South constituency, further said that the era of Triple Talaq has ended in India.

"Why should the law be different for a Hindu and for a Muslim? Shouldn't there be a single law for everyone? If Ram marries just once in his lifetime, then why Rahim should be allowed to get married three or four times? Muslims women are also our sisters. Now, only those who marry once will have the legal right to live in Madhya Pradesh," he said.

"If anyone says 'talaq, talaq, talaq,' they will be picked up and sent to jail. The era of Triple Talaq is over. Everyone has the right to only one marriage. We are all children of Mother India. Where is the question of discrimination?" he added.

Yadav had made similar push for the UCC on July 15 when he reiterated that there should not be different laws for people of different religions in the country. He had made the remarks after inaugurating a new 300-bed building of the Indore District Hospital.

In his remarks, he also targeted the Congress for viewing such issues from the "Hindu-Muslim perspective". However, he said his government is committed to bringing a UCC in Madhya Pradesh.

On Monday, Yadav's government also received a report by a committee - headed by retired Supreme Court Judge Ranjana Prakash Desai - to bring UCC in Madhya Pradesh. The committee recommended that tribals should be excluded from the scope of UCC.

The committee had summitted its report after interacting people from all religions, all sections, and various political parties across the state on the UCC and has collected suggestions from over 10 lakh citizens.

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