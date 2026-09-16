The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 gets a release date; know when and where to watch

Netflix is bringing back Kapil Sharma and his much-loved comedy gang with the fifth season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The new season will premiere on September 26 and will arrive just in time for the festive season.

Kapil Sharma will return with Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu. The show will continue its mix of celebrity conversations, comedy sketches, banter and playful roasting.

The Great Indian Kapil Show returns for Season 5: Where and when to watch

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 will premiere on September 26. New episodes will stream every Saturday at 8 pm, exclusively on Netflix.

Kapil Sharma talks about The Great Indian Kapil Show

This season will also feature a wide mix of guests. From celebrities and newsmakers to personalities with quirky stories, the show promises plenty of unpredictable moments. Speaking about the new season, Kapil Sharma said, “Every season, we think we have done enough masti (fun), and then we realise that we are not done yet! And somewhere I feel that’s what keeps us going. We are extremely grateful for the love our audience, world over, has given The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix and this time around we will be celebrating the upcoming festivities wholeheartedly… be it Diwali or Christmas. Bas lifafe Archana ji se duur rakhiye, baki hum Hasi ka Tyohaar to le kar aa hi rahe hain! (Just keep the gifts and envelopes away from Archana ji, we are coming soon with the festival of laughter)”

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix, also spoke about the show's return. She said, “As we continue to build our comedy slate with diverse voices, formats and flavours, The Great Indian Kapil Show has carved out a distinct place for itself as an all time and evergreen family entertainer. Now in its fifth season, the show stands as proof that our curated approach for this show is bringing audiences of all ages together, creating a shared cultural experience. Returning after a six-month gap, the anticipation around the show has been building, and we're thrilled to bring it back with an exciting line-up of guests and right at the start of the festive season. This season is all about ‘har type ka funny’, with Kapil truly living up to his title as the comedy king. We're excited to bring audiences fresh moments, unexpected surprises and, above all, more reasons to make ‘Hasi Ka Tyohaar’ a celebration for everyone."

The celebrity guest line-up is yet to be revealed.

Also read:

Sunil Pal says he felt 'cornered' on Kapil Sharma's show with Samay Raina: 'Gher liya gaya mujhe'