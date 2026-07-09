Maharashtra govt forms panel to draft UCC, Justice Ranjana Desai-led committee gets six-month deadline

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government has initiated the process to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state by constituting a seven-member committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Desai. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the decision in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, saying the panel has been tasked with preparing a draft framework for the proposed law. The committee has been given six months to submit its report. Based on its recommendations, the state government plans to introduce a UCC Bill during the winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature in Nagpur.

Who are the members of the committee?

Besides Justice Ranjana Desai, the committee comprises former High Court judges RC Chavan and SG Mehare, former Maharashtra Chief Secretary DK Jain, former Advocate General Virendra Saraf, constitutional expert Ramesh Patange and educationist Suvarna Rawal. Announcing the panel, Fadnavis said the committee would prepare a comprehensive framework for implementing the Uniform Civil Code in Maharashtra. "We will make efforts to introduce the legislation in the winter session of the state legislature in Nagpur," he said.

Govt cites constitutional directive

Explaining the rationale behind the move, the Chief Minister referred to the Directive Principles of State Policy contained in the Constitution. "Accordingly, a seven-member committee has been constituted under the chairpersonship of Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Desai to prepare a framework for implementing a Uniform Civil Code," he said. The government believes the committee's recommendations will provide the foundation for drafting legislation suited to Maharashtra's legal and administrative requirements.

UCC debate gathers pace

The announcement comes at a time when the debate over the Uniform Civil Code has gained momentum across the country. Uttarakhand became the first state after Independence to implement a Uniform Civil Code, making it a key reference point for other states exploring similar legislation. Maharashtra is expected to study Uttarakhand's experience while preparing its own draft.

Several other states, including Gujarat and Assam, have also expressed support for reforms related to personal laws. Meanwhile, discussions on introducing similar legislation have taken place in states such as Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.

What is the Uniform Civil Code?

The Uniform Civil Code is envisaged under the Directive Principles of State Policy in the Constitution. It seeks to establish a common set of civil laws governing matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption and succession for all citizens, irrespective of religion. At present, provisions relating to civil matters differ across various personal laws followed by different religious communities. The objective of the UCC is to bring greater uniformity in these areas through a common legal framework.

What happens next?

The Justice Ranjana Desai-led committee will now begin consultations and prepare a draft framework for the proposed law. After receiving the panel's report, the Maharashtra government is expected to examine its recommendations before finalising the proposed legislation for introduction in the state legislature.

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