Five killed, over 20 injured as truck rams into pickup van in Maharashtra's Amravati

Amravati:

A horrific road accident was reported in Maharashtra on Friday morning after a truck collided with a pickup van carrying devotees who were travelling from Shegaon in Buldhana district to Wardha with an idol of Goddess Durga. The accident took place near Channel 97 of the Samruddhi Expressway close to Dhamangaon Railway in Amravati district. Seven people were killed in the accident, while 21 others sustained injuries. Four to five of the injured are reportedly in critical condition.

Five devotees died on the spot

According to the information, the accident occurred on Friday morning near Channel No. 97 of the Samruddhi Expressway. The pickup van was carrying devotees travelling from Shegaon with a Durga idol towards Wardha when it was hit by a truck. The collision was so severe that five people died on the spot. Two more injured victims later succumbed to their injuries during treatment, taking the death toll to seven.

A total of 21 people were injured in the accident. Around 14 to 15 people suffered minor injuries and are currently said to be out of danger. However, the condition of four to five injured people remains critical.

Police and locals rushed to rescue injured

Soon after receiving information about the accident, personnel from Dhamangaon Railway Police reached the spot. Relief and rescue operations began quickly with the help of local residents and journalists, who helped ensure that the injured were taken to hospital without delay.

All the injured were taken to Dhamangaon Rural Hospital for treatment. Doctors attending to the victims said that four to five injured people remain in serious condition.

Police launch probe into crash

Amravati Rural SP Niketan Kadam and Dhamangaon municipal chairperson Archana Rothe also reached the hospital after learning about the accident. They took stock of the condition of those injured in the crash.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances that led to the collision between the truck and the pickup van. The deadly crash on the Samruddhi Expressway has once again brought road safety and the risks associated with high-speed traffic into focus. Police are currently gathering detailed information about the deceased and injured victims as the investigation continues.

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