MP assembly passes UCC bill, polygamy, nikah halala prohibited; live-in relationships require registration

New Delhi:

The Madhya Pradesh assembly on Tuesday passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill by a voice vote amid protest from the opposition Congress party. The Opposition MLAs wanted the bill to be sent to a select committee for discussion; however, it was passed after Technical Education and Skill Development Minister Gautam Tetval moved the bill for passing through a voice vote.

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called it a "golden day", while hitting out at the Congress party for its "flawed mindset". "The passing of the Uniform Civil Code bill is truly a golden day for the 8.5 crore people of Madhya Pradesh," Yadav told the media.

"The enactment of this law in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly demonstrates our genuine commitment to the vision of 'One Nation, One Constitution, One Flag, One Leader,' championed by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee... This move will liberate women from the suffering caused by polygamy and ensure government support for their rights.

"I wish to congratulate the entire state and ask the Congress party, 'why do they always seek to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims?'... It was precisely this flawed mindset of the Congress that led to the country's partition at the time of independence.

What is the Bill about?

The Bill will criminalise the practices of triple talaq and nikah halala, prohibit polygamy, and require couples in live-in relationships to register their union within one month, failing which they could face up to three months' imprisonment. It also mandates monogamy across all communities, stating that no individual may have more than one living spouse at a time.

It further requires the registration of marriages and divorces through the MP e-Nagarpalika Portal in urban areas. In rural regions, registrations will be processed by the SDM through municipalities or panchayats. Additionally, the Bill classifies nikah halala as a punishable criminal offence.

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet approved the draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on Sunday, ahead of its introduction in the State Assembly on Monday. The Bill was brought up again on Tuesday after Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said that the matter would be up for discussion tomorrow.

The draft was prepared by the Justice Ranjana Desai (Retd.) Committee and submitted to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav last week. Describing the UCC as a landmark reform, the Chief Minister said it represents a significant step towards advancing the constitutional ideals of equality, justice, equity, and secularism.

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