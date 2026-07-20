Ban on triple talaq, 'nikah halala' and polygamy: All you need to know about Madhya Pradesh's UCC bill

New Delhi:

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday tabled the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the state assembly, as the opposition called for a debate on the alleged land purchases linked to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The House was adjourned for 30 minutes after the opposition trooped into the Well as Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar stated that the matter would be up for discussion on Tuesday.

The MP cabinet had approved the UCC draft on Sunday, and it was to be tabled on Monday, the start of the state's monsoon session. The Justice Ranjana Desai (retired) committee prepared the draft UCC and submitted its report to the Chief Minister last week. CM Mohan Yadav described the UCC as a major, historic step towards realising the vision of equality, equity, justice, and secularism enshrined in the Constitution.

On introducing the Bill in the assembly, MP minister Gautam Tetwal said, "People from various sects and communities reside here, and their customs differ. There should be uniform customs and marriage rituals for everyone, conducted exactly as they ought to be. Regarding Nikah (marriage) in Islam, there are instances where a man marries multiple women and women face oppression... Now, marriage will only take place once the daughter is 18 and the son is 21, and the marriage must be registered. Marriage registration will be mandatory, and children born to the couple will have equal rights to their father's property and will also bear their father's name. Once this bill is enacted, the respect accorded to daughters and mothers in India will increase."

What is the Bill about?

The Bill criminalises triple talaq and 'nikah halala', prohibits polygamy, and proposes three-month imprisonment if live-in relationships are not registered within a month. Apart from this, the Bill also proposes equal legal rights for children of married parents, whether born biologically, adopted, or through surrogacy or assisted reproductive technology (ART). It further seeks to ensure equal inheritance rights for all children, irrespective of their birth status, while exempting Scheduled Tribes from its ambit.

CM Yadav said that "the UCC's primary objective is to ensure the safety and empowerment of women, thereby eliminating long-standing discrimination faced under disparate personal laws regarding marriage, divorce, and inheritance."

Monogamy mandated, triple talaq to be criminalised

The bill mandates monogamy for all communities, while criminalising the practice of 'triple talaq' and 'nikah halala'. According to it, a person can remain married to only one living spouse at a time. It bans marriages which are based on invalid consent or involve prohibited relationships (unless permitted by custom).

Meanwhile, the bill also mandates that both registration and divorce to be registered via the 'MP e-Nagarpalika Portal' in urban areas. For municipalities or panchayats in rural areas, the process will be completed through the SDM. It also considers 'nikah halala' as a punishable criminal offence.

Sons and daughters are granted equal rights to property inheritance, regardless of their marital status under the uniform and gender-neutral succession framework. Widows and widowers will also be treated equally regarding the deceased's estate, Yadav said.

Live-in partners to submit "Statement of Live-in Relationship"

It also mandates couples who are in a live-in relationship to submit a "Statement of Live-in Relationship" to the Registrar within one month of commencing cohabitation. The partners must not be younger than 18 years of age, while they must not fall under prohibited categories, should not be previously married, and their consent must be voluntary.

It mentions up to three months' imprisonment or a fine of Rs 10,000 for couples who live together for more than a month without registering their relationship. It also provides for up to three months' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000 for furnishing false information, and up to six months' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000 for failing to submit a required statement despite a notice from the Registrar.

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