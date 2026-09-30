Security stepped up around Shahi Masjid in Ujjain: 2,500 police personnel deployed, alert issued in city

Ujjain:

Two days after the violent clash, security was on Wednesday stepped up around the Shahi Masjid in Ujjain with police personnel continuing to be deployed in the area a day after clashes broke out between police and a crowd over the removal of a portion of the mosque for a road-widening project. As per a reports by news agency ANI, more than 2,500 police personnel and officers were deployed across Ujjain, while Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma remained present at the site. An alert was also issued across the city.

Situation at the site remained peaceful

Amid these developments, the situation at the site remained peaceful on Wednesday morning, with security forces maintaining a presence around the mosque. The development comes after violent clashes broke out on September 28 when a large crowd confronted police during the demolition-related operation.

Police used tear gas shells and resorted to a baton charge to disperse the crowd following incidents of stone pelting. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were also deployed as authorities intensified security arrangements.

Ujjain District Collector Roshan Kumar Singh on Tuesday said complete peace prevailed at the Shahi Masjid site and that members of the mosque committee were themselves removing the portion affected by the road-widening project.

Iron scaffolding erected around the mosque

Police said iron scaffolding has been erected around the mosque, while police conducted a mounted march in the area. Moreover, the local shops around the mosque were earlier cleared under police supervision.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh High Court disposed of a petition concerning the dispute after the Shahi Masjid Committee and the state administration reached a compromise.

As pert the committee's advocate Kuldeep Pathak, the administration had initially sought 9.5 feet of space, but the settlement provides for removal of a three-foot portion of the structure. The administration has also agreed to alternative arrangements for affected shops, compensation as per standard acquisition norms and shifting of the minaret within the mosque complex. The road-widening work is being undertaken ahead of preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh.

With inputs from ANI

Also Read:

Ujjain Shahi Masjid row explained: What led to violence and what happens next in the case?