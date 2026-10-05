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Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Bypoll Results LIVE: Counting of votes begins

Written By: Arushi Jaiswal
Updated:

Madhya Pradesh Panchayat by-poll Results LIVE: A total of seven Zila Panchayat member vacancies were notified, but polling was held for five seats on September 29. The remaining two seats did not go to polling due to the pre-poll process.

Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Bypoll Results
Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Bypoll Results Image Source : IndiaTV
Bhopal:

Vote counting for the Madhya Pradesh Panchayat bypolls for Zila Panchayat (District Panchayat) member seats began on Monday (October 5). The results will be declared after counting is complete. A total of seven Zila Panchayat member vacancies were notified, but polling was held for five seats on September 29. The remaining two seats did not go to polling due to the pre-poll process, including uncontested or no-contest circumstances and court-related issues. Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place, with a significant police force deployed ahead of the counting.

Earlier, on October 3, the result for the Susner Municipal Council President post in Agar-Malwa was declared. BJP candidate Pradeep Soni defeated Congress's Vishnu Patidar by 960 votes. Soni secured 5,663 votes, while Patidar received 4,703 votes. Results were also declared for Ward 6 and Ward 11 of Nalkheda Janpad. Voting for 103 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Panchayat by-elections was held on September 29, along with polling for the Susner Municipal Council President post, bringing the total number of seats contested to 104.

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Live updates :Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Bypoll Results

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  • 8:04 AM (IST)Oct 05, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Counting begins for Zila Panchayat bypolls

    Counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh Panchayat bypolls for Zila Panchayat (District Panchayat) member seats begins. Results will be declared after the counting process is completed.

  • 7:12 AM (IST)Oct 05, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP won Susner Municipal Council president post

    The result for the Susner Municipal Council President post was declared on October 3. BJP candidate Pradeep Soni defeated Congress candidate Vishnu Patidar by 960 votes. In the Susner Municipal Council President election, BJP's Pradeep Soni received 5,663 votes, while Congress's Vishnu Patidar secured 4,703 votes.

  • 7:12 AM (IST)Oct 05, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    103 Panchayat seats went to polls on September 29

    Voting for 103 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Panchayat by-elections was held on September 29. The polling covered various Panchayat-level posts across the state. Alongside the Panchayat by-elections, polling was held for the Susner Municipal Council President post in Agar-Malwa on September 29, taking the total number of seats contested to 104.

  • 7:12 AM (IST)Oct 05, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Five Zila Panchayat seats contested

    Polling was held for five Zila Panchayat member seats on September 29. While seven vacancies were notified, two seats did not go to polling due to the pre-poll process, including uncontested or no-contest circumstances and court-related issues.

  • 7:12 AM (IST)Oct 05, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Security tightened at counting centres

    Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place at counting centres across Madhya Pradesh. A significant police force has been deployed to ensure the counting process proceeds smoothly.

  • 7:11 AM (IST)Oct 05, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

    The counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh Panchayat bypolls for Zila Panchayat (District Panchayat) member seats will begin at 8 am on Monday (October 5). The results will be declared after the counting process is completed. 

     

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