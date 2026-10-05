Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Bypoll Results LIVE: Counting of votes begins

Bhopal:

Vote counting for the Madhya Pradesh Panchayat bypolls for Zila Panchayat (District Panchayat) member seats began on Monday (October 5). The results will be declared after counting is complete. A total of seven Zila Panchayat member vacancies were notified, but polling was held for five seats on September 29. The remaining two seats did not go to polling due to the pre-poll process, including uncontested or no-contest circumstances and court-related issues. Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place, with a significant police force deployed ahead of the counting.

Earlier, on October 3, the result for the Susner Municipal Council President post in Agar-Malwa was declared. BJP candidate Pradeep Soni defeated Congress's Vishnu Patidar by 960 votes. Soni secured 5,663 votes, while Patidar received 4,703 votes. Results were also declared for Ward 6 and Ward 11 of Nalkheda Janpad. Voting for 103 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Panchayat by-elections was held on September 29, along with polling for the Susner Municipal Council President post, bringing the total number of seats contested to 104.

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