CM Mohan Yadav hits out at Congress over Election Commission criticism, asks party to introspect

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has questioned the Congress' continued criticism of the Election Commission, saying the party should reflect on why it is questioning an institution through whose electoral process it has also come to power in several states. He asked what the Congress' victory in Kerala would mean if it does not have faith in the Election Commission's process.

Yadav also pointed to Congress governments and political participation in other states, including Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, to argue that elections are conducted through the same democratic and constitutional framework. He said the party should look beyond the Election Commission and examine its own organisation, leadership and declining support across several states.

Mohan Yadav questions Congress over Election Commission criticism

Yadav said the Congress should ask itself why it is repeatedly raising questions about the Election Commission despite having received opportunities to form governments in several states through the same electoral process. If there is distrust in the Election Commission's process itself, he asked, then what does the Congress' victory in Kerala mean?

He also referred to Himachal Pradesh, where the Congress is in government, saying elections there too were held through the same democratic and constitutional process. In Tamil Nadu, he added, decisions on alliances and participation in government are made according to the prevailing political circumstances.

Yadav says Congress must examine its electoral losses

Yadav said it was not appropriate for the Congress to blame the Election Commission for its repeated electoral defeats. Instead, he said the party should examine why it has remained weak in Tamil Nadu for a long time, why it has been out of power in West Bengal for decades and why its support base has weakened in several states, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

According to Yadav, the answers to these questions do not lie in blaming the Election Commission. He said the Congress needs to look inward and assess weaknesses in its organisation and leadership.

He also said India is the world's largest democracy and that the entire electoral process is conducted through the Election Commission under the country's constitutional framework. In his view, questioning constitutional institutions instead of accepting electoral defeats is not appropriate for a democratic system.

Yadav further said that attempts to create an atmosphere of anarchy after repeated defeats are not in the interest of democracy.

Yadav asks Rahul Gandhi to focus on Congress

Yadav said Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi should carry out an introspection of his party's performance and leadership. Rather than holding the Election Commission or other constitutional institutions responsible for repeated defeats, he said the Congress should focus on strengthening its organisation and rebuilding the confidence of its workers.

Yadav praises PM Modi's leadership

Yadav also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying India today stands strongly before the world under his leadership. He said Modi, who rose to the position of Prime Minister from a very ordinary family, had enhanced the country's honour and established the dignity of the office of Prime Minister.

Yadav said attempts to reduce Modi's popularity would not succeed. He said the Congress should instead accept its weaknesses, strengthen its organisation and work towards rebuilding its trust among the people.