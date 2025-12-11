Kareena Kapoor’s nutritionist shares 3 simple tips for better health and sustainable weight loss Rujuta Diwekar’s latest wellness post focuses on small, sustainable habits, from eating bajra to stretching daily and limiting screen time, for better long-term health and weight balance.

Good health and sustainable weight management don’t have to feel like a mountain-high challenge; that’s the refreshing message celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared recently in a post that has resonated with people trying to take a gentler, more lasting approach to wellbeing.

Working with Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor, Diwekar’s philosophy isn’t about crash diets or extreme routines. Instead, it’s about easy daily habits that make you feel good from the inside out.

Rujuta Diwekar’s approach to sustainable weight loss

1. Bring Back Traditional Foods — Start with Bajra

One of the simplest shifts Diwekar suggests is adding bajra (pearl millet) to your weekly meals. Whether you enjoy it as roti, raab, sheera, or even a sweet ladoo, this traditional grain can help boost your energy, support immunity, and even reduce hair fall, she says. If bajra sometimes feels heavy on digestion, small tweaks like adding a bit of ghee or mixing it with rice flour can make it easier on your stomach. And yes, ending meals with a bit of jaggery? That classic tip still holds water for aiding digestion.

2. Move Your Body — Without Stress

Diwekar’s second guideline is refreshingly simple: “Stretch, don’t stress.” Rather than pushing yourself into intense workouts you dread, she highlights the benefit of gentle movement and regular stretching — especially for the muscles that run from your heels up to your neck (the so-called posterior chain). Regular flexibility work keeps you balanced, helps prevent injuries, and makes everyday movement feel easier. This isn’t about squashing yourself with a punishing schedule — it’s about listening to your body.

3. Create Boundaries Around Screen Time

It might seem surprising, but Diwekar also talks about how mindless screen use can sneak into every part of your day, from eating to unwinding before bed. Her tip? Designate a small “screen zone” in your home where scrolling is allowed, and keep phones away from the dining table, bed, and bathroom. This helps reduce distraction during meals, supports better sleep, and gives your mind space to just be present instead of constantly reacting to notifications.

The underlying idea in all these suggestions is simple: health doesn’t come from drastic changes, it comes from small daily choices that you can keep up — year after year. As Diwekar puts it, “Sustainable is success”. Even modest results, like a steady weight change of a few per cent per year, can add up to meaningful lifelong wellness.

