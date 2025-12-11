Women in their 40s need more protein; here are 6 foods that support hormones and muscle As women enter their 40s, protein becomes essential for muscle, hormones and metabolism. These six protein-rich foods help boost energy, strengthen bones and support overall wellbeing.

As women go into their 40s, subtle yet profoundly impactful changes start to take place within the body. Metabolism slows, hormones fluctuate, and muscle mass naturally declines. These changes are completely natural, but they can feel frustrating when they show up at one time.

The good news is that one simple habit can support almost every aspect of health in this stage of life. Being able to eat enough protein each day helps to maintain muscle, support hormones, steady cravings, strengthen bones, and keep skin and hair looking vibrant. For women in their 40s and beyond, protein becomes less of a nutrient and more of an essential daily companion.

Best high-protein foods for women in their 40s

1. Greek yoghurt

Greek yoghurt is an excellent place to begin. It contains nearly double the protein of regular yoghurt, so it keeps you fuller and supports digestion and gut health. Top with nuts, seeds, or berries for a balanced breakfast that also supplies calcium and probiotics to strengthen bones and support hormone balance.

2. Paneer

Paneer is rich in casein, which is a slow-releasing protein and helps in maintaining the muscles while keeping your hunger pangs in control. For women who want to retain strength and bone density, paneer has protein and calcium and is especially very useful for preventing age-related weakness.

3. Lentils

Lentils marry protein, fibre, iron, and folate in one affordable ingredient. They stabilize blood sugar and keep meals satisfying. The iron helps with energy levels and contributes toward healthier hair, which is also important for many women over 40 years of age.

4. Eggs

Eggs provide all nine essential amino acids necessary to support repair, immunity, and muscle maintenance. They also contain vitamin D for bone health and help in reducing cravings throughout the day.

5. Chicken and fish

Lean chicken and oily fish support muscle maintenance, heart health, and joint mobility. Fish such as salmon and mackerel are rich in omega-3 fats that are good for the skin and overall health.

6. Nuts and seeds

Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds are packed with protein, healthy fats, and essential minerals that improve hormonal health, reduce inflammation, and help you sleep better.

Eating an adequate amount of protein helps women above the age of 40 feel stronger, more energised, and balanced.

