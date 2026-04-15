Jr NTR’s dramatic 9.5 kg muscle loss in 50 days: Trainer reveals workout and diet strategy

New Delhi:

There is something about a proper physical transformation that instantly gets people talking. Especially when it comes from someone who has already set a certain image on screen. Then suddenly, that image shifts. Sharper. Leaner. Almost unexpected.

That is exactly what is happening with Jr NTR right now. The actor has quietly dropped a new picture on Instagram, and it has people doing a double take. This is for his upcoming film Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel. And yes, the change is very, very real.

Jr NTR’s lean transformation for Dragon

The photo itself is simple but does the job. Jr NTR is seen mid-pose, hitting a classic double biceps stance. Shot from behind, so the focus is clear. Back. Arms. Shoulders. Everything looks tighter, more defined. The muscle symmetry stands out without trying too hard.

He is wearing light grey workout shorts, standing inside a gym. The background is softly blurred, but you can still make out the equipment. It adds to the mood. Clean. Focused. No distractions.

The caption says it all. Short and direct. “Built. Not bought.”

Jr NTR’s 9.5 kg muscle loss in just 7 weeks

Now here is the part that really catches attention. According to his trainer Kumar Mannava, Jr NTR lost 9.5 kilos of muscle mass. Not fat. Muscle. And this happened in just seven weeks.

It was not about just dropping weight. The goal was different. As reported by Deccan Chronicle, the idea was to move towards a leaner, more agile body for the role.

Workout and diet changes behind Jr NTR’s transformation

To get there, the entire routine had to change. Heavy muscle-building workouts were dialled down. Instead, the focus shifted to functional training, more cardio, and moderate resistance work.

His schedule was tight. Early morning sessions, every day. Each one lasting anywhere between 45 to 90 minutes, depending on whether the focus was cardio or strength.

The diet followed a similar shift. Rather than sticking to a high-protein plan, which usually supports muscle gain, Jr NTR went the other way. A low-protein intake helped reduce the muscle mass he had built over time.

It sounds simple when you read it. But it is not. Seven weeks. That level of discipline. And a very specific goal. The result is right there in the picture.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional advice. Always consult your dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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