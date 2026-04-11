How a fitness influencer lost 5 kg with the 75 Hard challenge: Daily rules, workout routine and diet plan

New Delhi:

Weight loss often gets wrapped up in complicated routines. Strict diets, long hours at the gym, and too much advice coming from everywhere. It can feel like you need to do everything at once.

But in most cases, it is a lot simpler than that. Consistency. Repeating small habits every day. That is where the real shift happens, and that is also why structured challenges are getting attention.

Recently, Instagram influencer Kritika Khurana, also known as The Boho Girl, shared her experience of following the 75 Hard challenge. Over 75 days, she lost around 5 kg. More importantly, she spoke about the discipline it helped her build.

The 75 Hard challenge is not just about fitness. It is designed around mental toughness. It comes with a set of daily rules that are meant to be followed without exceptions.

75 Hard challenge rules Kritika Khurana followed

Kritika stuck closely to the structure.

Two 45-minute workouts every day

One gallon of water, roughly 3.7 litres

A strict diet with no cheat meals

No alcohol at all

Reading 10 pages of a book daily

Taking a progress picture every day

She shared that her weight went from around 66 kg to 61 kg. The number itself was not the only focus. It was more about consistency and showing up every day.

Kritika Khurana’s workout routine during 75 Hard

Her approach stayed practical.

She chose to work out early in the morning. The idea was simple. If the day got busy later, there was a chance she might skip it. Starting early made it easier to stay consistent.

She also handled her water intake smartly. About half of it was completed during her workout itself, which made the rest of the day manageable.

Kritika Khurana’s diet plan for weight loss

Her diet was simple and structured.

Instead of overcomplicating meals, she made sure her fridge always had healthy options. That reduced the chances of binge eating or reaching for junk food.

She also included protein and collagen supplements in her routine.

How Kritika Khurana stayed consistent during 75 Hard

Consistency came down to planning.

Even with work, shoots and social commitments, she adjusted her schedule. At times, that meant waking up earlier just to complete everything.

As she put it, “I’ve changed so much mentally. I feel so much stronger.”

The shift, for her, was not just physical. It was mental. Feeling more in control, more disciplined.

She also shared that some habits are here to stay. Drinking enough water, reading daily, and completing 10,000 steps.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: Using Ozempic and noticing hair fall? Experts explain what is really causing it