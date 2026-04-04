Using Ozempic and noticing hair fall? Experts explain what is really causing it

New Delhi:

The idea of a “perfect” weight loss fix always comes with a bit of hesitation. Something works, but then something else shifts. Lately, with Ozempic becoming more widely used, a new concern has started popping up. Hair shedding. Thinner ponytails. More strands than usual left behind after a shower.

It sounds alarming at first. But when you look a little closer, the story is less about the drug directly harming your hair and more about how your body reacts to rapid change. Experts say it is not toxicity. It is your body adjusting, sometimes a bit abruptly. Insights shared through conversations with NDTV also point in the same direction.

Why hair shedding can happen during weight loss

Hair loss linked to Ozempic is usually tied to a condition called Telogen effluvium. It is a temporary phase where more hair than usual shifts into the shedding stage.

Speaking to NDTV, bariatric surgeon Dr Neha Shah explained that rapid weight loss puts the body under nutritional stress. “The hair follicles are extremely sensitive to this stress. A sudden drop in calorie intake can cause a large number of hairs to go into the resting phase,” she said.

So it is less about what you are taking and more about how quickly your body is losing weight and adjusting to it.

What research is starting to show

There is some data backing this up. A 2025 study published in PMC found that hair shedding may affect nearly 7 out of 10 people using GLP-1 medications like semaglutide in real-world settings.

That is much higher than the 3 to 7 percent seen in early clinical trials.

The same study also pointed to one key factor. The more weight someone loses, the higher the chances of shedding. People who lost over 15 percent of their body weight were almost twice as likely to notice hair loss.

It is not just about calories, it is about what your body is missing

When appetite drops, food intake drops too. And that can quietly create gaps in nutrition.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr Sharmatha, senior consultant dermatologist at SIMS Hospital, noted that insufficient dietary intake plays a big role. “Unless the patient has sufficient dietary intake with adequate nutrition, they can have nutrition-related hair loss. We are seeing more of this as patients undergo drastic weight loss,” she said.

Some nutrients matter more than people realise:

Protein, which acts as the basic building block for hair

Iron and zinc, both important for follicle strength

Vitamin B12, which supports oxygen delivery to the scalp

Miss out on these, and hair health starts to take a hit.

What experts say is happening inside the body

NDTV also spoke to Dr Narayanan A, consultant dermatologist at SRM Prime Hospital, who broke it down into a few key mechanisms.

Rapid weight loss creates physiological stress, which disrupts the normal hair cycle. Appetite suppression reduces overall nutrient intake. Gastrointestinal side effects like nausea can further limit absorption. And there may also be subtle hormonal shifts, though research here is still evolving.

None of these act alone. It is usually a mix.

Is this hair loss permanent?

In most cases, no.

Doctors say telogen effluvium is reversible. Dr Gaurang Krishna, a dermatologist, told NDTV that hair growth generally returns once weight stabilises and nutrition improves. It can take a few months, but recovery does happen.

There is one caveat though. Rapid shedding can sometimes reveal underlying conditions like genetic hair thinning. If someone already has a tendency towards androgenetic hair loss, the sudden shedding can make it more noticeable.

How to reduce the risk while losing weight

Experts suggest keeping things simple and consistent.

Focus on high protein intake to support hair structure

Consider supplements like biotin, iron and zinc early on

Stay under medical supervision to track deficiencies

Consult a trichologist if there is a history of hair thinning

The idea is not to stop weight loss, but to make sure the body is supported through it.

The takeaway

Ozempic itself is not attacking your hair. What you are seeing is more of a side effect of rapid weight loss and nutritional gaps.

Slow things down where needed. Pay attention to what you are eating, not just how much. Because when your body feels supported, your hair usually follows.

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