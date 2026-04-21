Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan returns to the gym, says the first week is ‘not fun yet’

New Delhi:

Fitness content online often looks easy. Smooth edits, high energy, no struggle in sight. But that is not always how it feels in real life. Especially when you are trying to get back into a routine after a break.

Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, recently shared a much more honest version of that process. In an Instagram post on April 19, she spoke about her first week back at the gym. And she was clear about one thing. It is not fun yet.

The mental negotiation that comes before the workout

Her post focused on something a lot of people quietly deal with. That back and forth in your head before you actually start. The excuses. The delays. The “maybe tomorrow”.

Ira wrote about how she managed to not “ditch” her workout on Thursday, but then ended up skipping Friday anyway, even though there was no real reason to. So she set a rule for herself.

“I told myself that I wasn’t allowed to go to work on Saturday until I finished my workout,” she shared. “Even if it meant being late for my meeting... it took talking to four people to get me to do my Saturday workout.”

It is a small moment, but very real. Sometimes discipline is not about motivation. It is about setting conditions where you just do not have a way out.

What her workout routine looked like

The video showed her going through a full body routine. No fancy setup. Just a mix of strength and movement work.

She did push ups and squats. Basic, but effective. Then suspension rows using TRX style straps, which focus on the back and core. There were also dynamic moves like bear crawls and kick outs, which help with coordination and endurance.

She even included more advanced work like handstand drills. These focus on balance and shoulder stability. Overall, it was a mix of strength, control, and movement. Nothing random.

Why the ‘not fun yet’ phase matters

One part of her post stood out. She spoke about that phase between starting and actually enjoying it.

A lot of people drop off early. Usually within the first 21 days. The expectation is that workouts will instantly feel good. That “endorphin high”. But that does not always happen right away. The body needs time to adjust.

She pointed out something simple. Discipline is not about wanting to do the work. It is about building a system where you end up doing it anyway. Even if that means making someone wait 10 minutes for a meeting.

How exercise supports mental health

There is also a bigger picture here. Beyond physical changes.

According to the Mayo Clinic, movement helps shift your focus away from stress and reduces muscle tension. Exercise also boosts serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine, all of which play a role in regulating mood.

The World Health Organisation also highlights that regular physical activity improves the brain’s executive function. In simple terms, it helps you handle stress better. Finishing a tough workout can build a sense of confidence that carries into other parts of life.

WHO recommends that adults aim for 150 to 300 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity each week.

For anyone stuck in that early, uncomfortable phase of getting back to fitness, the takeaway is pretty straightforward. The mental benefits often show up before the physical ones do.

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