Alia Bhatt’s trainer shares a 10-minute workout for busy days

New Delhi:

We have all said it at some point. I’ll start working out when I have time. But what if the problem isn’t time at all, just how we think about it?

Celebrity fitness trainer Karan Sawhney, who has worked with actors like Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon, is calling out this exact excuse. His message is simple. You don’t need an hour. You just need 10 minutes.

The idea: Less time, more consistency

Instead of chasing long, intense workouts that are hard to sustain, the focus here is on consistency. Small, daily effort that builds over time. Sawhney puts it bluntly. Before saying you’re too busy, check your screen time. The truth is, most of us do have 10 minutes. We just don’t prioritise it.

And that shift, from “when I have time” to “I’ll make time”, is where things start to change.

The 10-minute workout you can do anywhere

The routine is simple, no equipment, no gym, no complicated setup. Just five exercises done in a circuit. Each move is performed for 30 seconds, followed by 30 seconds of rest. Repeat the entire circuit twice.

Here’s what it includes:

Squats: Build lower body strength and improve mobility

Push-ups: Work the chest, shoulders, and arms

Plank: Strengthen the core and support posture

Bicycle crunches: Target the abs and obliques

High knees: Get your heart rate up and add a cardio finish

It is quick, efficient, and designed to fit into even the busiest day.

Do micro-workouts actually work?

It may sound too short to matter, but research suggests otherwise. Short bursts of high-intensity movement, even just a few minutes a day, can improve cardiovascular health, stabilise blood sugar, and boost energy levels. Over time, these small efforts compound into visible results. In other words, consistency beats intensity you can’t maintain.

Why this approach works today

Modern routines are not built for long gym sessions. Between work, commute, and everyday responsibilities, fitness often slips to the bottom of the list. That is exactly why this kind of workout works. It removes friction. No commute. No equipment. No overthinking. You can do it in just 10 minutes, you can do anywhere, at home, in your room, even between tasks.

You don’t need to overhaul your life to get fitter. Sometimes, all it takes is starting small and showing up every day. Because the real difference is not made by the longest workout. It is made by the one you actually do.