How important is it to warm up, cool down your body before and after walking? Know benefits

How important is it to warm up, cool down your body?

If you want to maintain fitness, start walking daily. Especially for those people who run away from exercise and yoga in the name of physical activity, walking can be a good step for them. Walking daily keeps many diseases away from the body. Obesity remains under control, and its positive effect is seen on overall health. If walking is done in the right way, then its benefits become magical. It is important to do a light warm-up before walking and cool down the body after finishing the walk. Know why it is said so?

Warm-up is necessary before walking

Before starting the walk, do a few minutes of warm-up. The best way to warm up is to walk slowly. That is, take small steps first. So that the muscles get time to warm up. Start walking comfortably in the beginning and then increase the speed. Stretch the muscles of the legs slowly before walking. Especially stretch your calves and the front and back thighs. Keep stretching the legs for about 20 seconds. If you feel a lot of pain or strain, stop for a while. Do not jump or jerk suddenly while warming up. Many times, doing this causes excessive stretching of the muscle tissues.

Cool down the body after the walk

Just like any exercise is started slowly, any physical activity should be stopped slowly. Doing this also prevents muscle stiffness and injury. So when you finish the walk, walk at a slow speed for a while. Do some stretching and then stop walking. This relaxes the muscles.

Tips to follow while walking:

When you do a walk or any physical activity, take special care of certain things. You should wear light clothes while exercising because you sweat a lot. Body temperature increases while exercising and walking. So avoid wearing too many clothes.

Wear comfortable shoes for walking. This does not put much pressure on the feet. Walking while wearing good shoes gives comfort to the feet. This allows you to walk well for a longer time.

