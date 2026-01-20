Eating enough fibre but still constipated? Nutritionist shares 5 factors you might be missing Fibre is essential for digestion, but it does not work on its own. A nutritionist explains why constipation can persist even after eating enough fibre and highlights five key factors that support healthy bowel function.

New Delhi:

Fibre is one of those nutrition buzzwords everyone knows. Eat more fibre, digestion gets better. Simple, right? Except it does not always work that way.

Dietary fibre is a type of carbohydrate that comes from plants and cannot be digested or absorbed by the body. It mainly helps with digestion and bowel movements. Fibre is broadly divided into two kinds. Soluble and insoluble.

Soluble fibre dissolves in water and forms a gel-like substance in the stomach. It slows digestion and is known to help lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels. You will usually find it in foods like oats, peas, beans and psyllium. Insoluble fibre, on the other hand, does not dissolve in water. It adds bulk to food and helps it move through the digestive tract. Whole-wheat flour, wheat bran, nuts and beans are common sources.

Still, many people find themselves constipated even after eating enough fibre.

Taking to Instagram on January 16, Paridhi Garg, nutritionist and founder of gut health education platform The Gut Perspective, explained why simply adding more fibre is not always the answer. As she put it, “fibre never works alone”. According to her, a few other things need to fall into place.

Movement

Fibre depends on gut movement to do its job. Regular walking helps. Gentle yoga. Stretching. Even a short stroll after meals can make a difference. The gut likes motion.

Hydration

Fibre pulls water into the stool to soften it. Without enough fluids, it can backfire. Sipping water through the day works better than gulping it all at once. Warm water in the morning can also help get things moving.

Balance

Fibre works best when it is not doing all the work on its own. Pair fruits, vegetables and whole grains with protein and healthy fats. Think curd, eggs, paneer, dal, nuts or seeds. Digestion tends to feel steadier that way.

Speed

Going heavy on fibre overnight can overwhelm the gut. It needs time. Increasing fibre intake slowly, roughly 10 to 15 per cent a week, allows the gut and microbes to adjust without discomfort.

Stress

The gut listens closely to the nervous system. Irregular meals, poor sleep and rushed eating can all interfere with bowel movements. Eating on time, slowing down and getting enough rest can support digestion more than people realise.

“Constipation isn’t just a fibre problem,” Paridhi highlighted. “It’s the gut asking for support across the whole system.”

