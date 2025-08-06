Fibre-rich foods for piles: Natural relief with fruits, veggies, whole grains and more From papaya to spinach, these fibre-rich foods can help relieve piles symptoms naturally. A GI expert explains how to eat right for better digestion and less pain.

Piles, also known as haemorrhoids, have become a common problem for countless people. Piles are swollen veins in the rectal or anal area that can cause pain, itching, discomfort, and bleeding, especially during bowel movements. One of the most effective and natural ways to manage and prevent piles is through dietary fibre.

We reached out to Dr. Kapil Kochhar, Head, General & Minimally Invasive Surgery at Artemis Lite, for his expert opinion on the subject. Dr. Kapil shared that a fibre-rich diet can help with this issue in the best way.

Dr. Kapil said, “A fibre-rich diet not only helps soften the stool and ease bowel movements, but also reduces pressure on the rectal veins, which is essential in both preventing and managing piles.”

Fibre-rich food for piles

Here’s a list of the best fibre-rich foods to support digestion and reduce piles symptoms.

Apples and pears

In some cases, apples and pears are rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre, even more so when consumed with their skins. They aid in smooth digestion whilst also preventing constipation, an important factor responsible for piles.

Banana

(Image Source : PEXELS)Bananas are gentle on the gut and promote smooth digestion, making them ideal for easing piles and preventing constipation.

Bananas are very soothing to the stomach and help in smooth bowel movements. They consider the restoration of good bacteria in the gut, hence enhancing digestion in total.

Papaya

This fruit holds natural enzymes that help keep the bowel regular and also help in softening of stools. It is easily digestible; low in acid, therefore ideal for anyone with sensitive digestive issues.

Leafy greens like spinach

(Image Source : PEXELS)Leafy greens like spinach are packed with fibre and help ease bowel movements, making them ideal for managing piles naturally.

Spinach is packed with fibre, iron, and magnesium. It keeps the digestive system moving and supports colon health by easing stool passage.

Cruciferous veggies like broccoli

Broccoli is loaded with fibre and also contains sulphur compounds that support gut health. Steam or lightly cook it to make digestion easier.

Root vegetables: carrots and sweet potatoes

High in both soluble and insoluble fibre, root veggies add bulk to stool and keep you full longer. They’re also rich in vitamins that help repair the gut lining.

Legumes: lentils, chickpeas, and beans

Legumes are fibre powerhouses. A single serving can meet a large portion of your daily fibre needs. Include them in soups, salads, or everyday meals.

Whole grains: oats, quinoa, brown rice

Unlike refined grains, whole grains retain their fibre and nutrients. Oats also contain beta-glucan, which supports gut immunity and smooth digestion.

Nuts and seeds: almonds, chia, flaxseeds

These are not only rich in fibre but also in healthy fats. Chia and flaxseeds, when soaked, form a gel-like consistency that further eases bowel movement.

Beans and pulses

Rajma (kidney beans), moong dal, and other pulses are great for your gut. Their fibre content helps regulate stool consistency and frequency.

Don’t forget water

(Image Source : PEXELS)Staying well-hydrated is key to helping fibre ease bowel movements and prevent piles-related discomfort.

Dr. Kochhar added, “Water plays a crucial role in helping fibre do its job. Without enough hydration, fibre can actually lead to bloating and worsen constipation.” Aim to drink at least 8–10 glasses of water a day to support the bulking and softening effects of fibre.

Adding more fibre to your meals is a simple, natural, and highly effective step toward managing piles. Combine these fibre-rich foods with good hydration, regular physical activity, and mindful eating to promote better gut health and lasting relief from piles.